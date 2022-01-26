At the Fourth Congress of General Jewish Labor Bund of Lithuania, Poland, and Russia—the largest Jewish labor orga­niz­a­tion in Impe­rial Russia and a consti­tuent, indeed, domi­nant section of the Russian Social Demo­cratic Labor Party—in 1901, dele­gate Mark Liber made a strange state­ment. “We must be national,” he declared. “Fear of this word is nothing. National is not natio­na­lism.” The formu­la­tion is, to be blunt, bizarre. Yet from the perspec­tive of the parti­ci­pants at the congress, the argu­ment was compel­ling. To them, the distinc­tion between a party that embraced national iden­tity in its ideas and natio­na­lism was clear. By accep­ting this formu­la­tion into the heart of the party’s program in all places the Bund was active, it intro­duced a new idea that trans­formed Marxist poli­tics in its time and offers insight regar­ding our own. Placing a national cause at the center of a class-based move­ment anti­ci­pated ques­tions of inter­sec­tio­n­a­lity and iden­tity poli­tics that grip the left today; yet the manner in which they sought to do so offered some­thing resemb­ling a successful reso­lu­tion, a promise of how a move­ment depen­dent on rallying workers of all nations toge­ther might orga­nize on the basis of national iden­tity in pursuit of national concerns.

Despite lip service to diver­sity, much of modern poli­tical prac­tice has focused on mono­li­thic insti­tu­tions. The nation state advanced the ahis­to­rical concept of mono-communal homo­ge­nous socie­ties, which has gene­rally been reflected in the poli­tics of those states. Yet the fact remains that all poli­tics are communal, in reflec­tion of the socie­ties that produce them. No matter how American parties, for example, try to argue other­wise, the Demo­crats are the party of the non-White and college-educated popu­la­tions, while the Repu­bli­cans are the party of the White citizen with a high school diploma. Formally reco­gni­zing these divi­sions, however, is seen as a taboo, a breach against the idea that in a modern demo­cracy, inclu­si­vity to all citi­zens is necessary. And yet these divi­sions exist. Often, failure to address them only exacer­bates the divi­sions within a society. But the choice does not have to be binary. Our example is the Bund, a party committed fully and simul­ta­ne­ously to both inter­na­tional soli­da­rity and national iden­tity, offe­ring an alter­na­tive path toward unity in which diver­sity is not merely tole­rated or paid lip-service to, but funda­ment­ally honored as part of the system.

Revo­lu­tion and national minorities

In the forma­tive years of Marxist thought—the era covering roughly from the mid- to late-nineteenth century—revolutionary thin­kers often assumed poli­tics hinging on national iden­tity to be sepa­rate from and even anti­the­tical to class conscious­ness. The pursuit of national inte­rest was, in the eyes of most Marxists, at best a stage toward the deve­lo­p­ment toward class conscious­ness. At worst, it was a distrac­tion from that necessary task. Most socia­lists remained focused on class-based soli­da­rity, the union of workers qua workers, and not the culti­va­tion of compe­ting loyal­ties such as nationalism.

Among most adher­ents of the labor move­ment, this was not a problem, and the early twen­tieth century saw Social Demo­cracy emerge as a leading idea in much of Europe. And yet, it posed a diffi­cult ques­tion for Europe’s mino­ri­ties. In the belief that class was the only iden­tity that mattered laid an assump­tion that the various cultures would meld toge­ther. However, this assump­tion favored the larger nations; a small nation would easily assi­mi­late into the larger, but the oppo­site remained unli­kely. Even in a post-national future, some form of German or Russian culture was expected to endure. Even those smaller nations domi­nant in a clear terri­tory, a region they could call their own—Czechs and Finns, for example—could see a clear path to survival in a world where class had replaced natio­na­lity as the basis for iden­tity. But for those nations without a home terri­tory, a status epito­mized by Jews, the situa­tion was other­wise. Jews had certainly main­tained a distinct culture for centu­ries without a home­land but did so by crea­ting alter­na­tive communal spaces, often in the form of corpo­rate auto­nomy. The emer­gence of libe­ra­lism and capi­ta­lism had already stripped those struc­tures of much of their autho­rity, but now the revo­lu­tion sought to do away with them comple­tely.

Jews and workers

Jews in Russia were not herme­ti­cally sealed off from their neigh­bors. In the late nine­teenth century, however, they were a distinc­tive commu­nity. They had their own language (Yiddish) and reli­gion. Even geogra­phi­cally and econo­mi­c­ally, they were different—whereas the Russian Empire was predo­mi­nantly rural and agrarian, Jews were largely urban, concen­trated in petty trade and cottage indus­tries. Even to the extent cities were mixed, their neigh­bor­hoods, gene­rally, were less so. Yet as a further compli­ca­tion, Jews in Russia—like else­where in the world—lacked a distinct region. The Pale of Sett­le­ment had limited Jewish resi­dency, yet even within its spraw­ling confines (the Pale today would appro­xi­mately encom­pass Belarus, Lithuania, much of Ukraine and Poland, and portions of Latvia, equa­ling 1,224,008 sq km) Jews were only ~10% of the popu­la­tion. Thought they might be the domi­nant popu­la­tion in various neigh­bor­hoods, towns, and even the occa­sional city, there was no corner of the empire they could call their own.

They were also down­wardly mobile. Prior to 1861, the Jews of Poland and the Russian Empire had occu­pied a niche between the aristo­cracy and peas­antry, working as artisans, merchants, and admi­nis­tra­tors. The second half of the 19thcentury saw that come to an end. The aboli­tion of serfdom in 1861 erased the need for an inter­me­diary class between serfs and aristo­cracy, while the indus­tria­liz­a­tion of Russia reduced the need for local artisans. Else­where in Europe, Jews had navi­gated by end of feuda­lism and rise of industry and capi­ta­lism by ente­ring the profes­sional classes, the finan­cial sector, and other new spheres of the economy that flou­rished in the post-feudal era. Russia, however, was hesi­tant to allow them to do so, limi­ting Jewish access to the educa­tion and licen­sing needed to enter these spheres while main­tai­ning resi­dency laws that limited their ability to live in many of the larger cities, inclu­ding many of those where the newer arenas of the economy were growing. Though Russian Jewry remained cultu­rally vibrant during the second half of the nine­teenth century, that vibrancy existed against the back­drop of profound insecurity.

Unsur­pri­singly, Jews began to lose faith in Russia. The best-known poli­tical move­ment to emerge were the Zionists, committed to the idea that the Jewish future lay abroad. Though Bundists in the post-war would claim other­wise, the fact remains that the Zionist move­ment domi­nated Jewish poli­tics in Eastern Europe from its origins in the 1880s through the Holo­caust. Yet it did not enjoy a mono­poly. Along­side it was a potent revo­lu­tio­nary move­ment, one that saw the Jewish future as lying in Russia, but only after the complete trans­for­ma­tion of that land through revolution.

The Bund, founded in 1897, was the largest of these Jewish revo­lu­tio­nary groups. It was, at first, not espe­cially inte­rested in Jewish national culture. Most of the Bund’s foun­ders preferred Russian to Yiddish. But they did under­stand that Jewish workers had unique needs, that they required propa­ganda and agita­tion mate­rials to be written in Yiddish as opposed to Russian and that Jewish workers tended to concen­trate in small cottage work­shops as opposed to large facto­ries. Import­antly, the Bund also realized that in Russia, Jewish workers suffered oppres­sion both as workers and as Jews. To libe­rate them only as workers but not as Jews would leave them exposed to the preda­tions of anti­se­mi­tism, consti­tu­ting little libe­ra­tion at all. This was espe­cially perti­nent in the Russian Empire, where lethal pogroms in Często­chowa in 1902 and Kishinev in 1903 led to the deaths of dozens of Jews. That the pogroms were carried by members of the working classes was espe­cially jarring for the Bund, demons­tra­ting that Russia’s proletariat—and by exten­sion any future prole­ta­rian state—might not end anti­se­mi­tism in Russia, but rather perpe­tuate it. There­fore, some sort of orga­nized Jewish presence, it seemed, was needed to lead Jewish workers as workers against capi­ta­list explo­ita­tion and as Jews against anti­se­mitic oppression.

The embrace of national poli­tics was not simple. Many in the Bund were, as any good Marxist ought to have been, discom­forted by any poli­tics that might distract from class conscious­ness. Speci­fi­cally, many feared that the national conscious­ness of the Jewish prole­ta­riat in Russia was already strong, and that any gesture toward national poli­tics would lead workers toward Zionism. Yet other factors proved decisive. Extern­ally, Karl Kautsky proposed divi­ding the Austrian Empire into eight geogra­phi­cally defined cultural zones; though limited, it marked the first major reco­gni­tion that national culture could be accom­mo­dated by the revo­lu­tio­nary move­ment. Though national ideas were already present to an extent in the Bund, Kautsky and the Austrian Marxists provided a rigo­rous theo­re­tical frame­work arti­cu­la­ting how national ideas could be accom­mo­dated by the Revo­lu­tion. Moreover, unlike Kautsky, the Bund reco­gnized that the rights of nations were not contin­gent on geography. Not only did it embrace that Jews were enti­tled to use Yiddish as a national language, but that the state had an obli­ga­tion to protect the language by provi­ding Yiddish schools and cultural insti­tu­tions while ensu­ring that Jews could use Yiddish in the public and civic spheres.

Sie können uns unter­stützen, indem Sie diesen Artikel teilen: Face­book Twitter

Against this back­drop, Liber’s phra­sing becomes clear. Though the party had little inte­rest in advan­cing nationalism—i.e. national domi­nance or separatism—it was committed to the idea that the revo­lu­tion had to account for national iden­tity, that workers of diffe­rent nations had diffe­rent needs that had to be accounted for in order to mobi­lize them as part of a larger move­ment. The Bund’s inte­rest was a pecu­liar form of federa­lism predi­cated on both terri­to­rial and national divi­sions. It was not a compro­mise between class and national conscious­ness intended to incor­po­rate national iden­tity into a trans­na­tional move­ment. Rather than seeking the erasure of nations, it sought a fraternal bond between them. The Bund proposed that the Russian Empire—and poten­ti­ally other coun­tries as well—be recon­structed as a federal union of worker ruled national repu­blics, where those nations without a clear terri­to­rial home­land (the Jews) or members of nations with a home­land living outside their “core” terri­tory (Poles in Belarus, Russians in Ukraine) would enjoy broad cultural auto­nomy. There were limits to the Bund’s demands. They did not lose sight of the need for class unity. Empha­ti­cally, the Bund limited its national demands to cultural affairs—schools, news­pa­pers, theater organizations—but firmly rejected poli­tical or economic sepa­ra­tism. The goal of the Bund was not inde­pen­dent Jewish sover­eignty, but to bring Jews, as a nation, into the revo­lu­tio­nary move­ment, to treat national iden­tity, properly constructed, as a vehicle for revo­lu­tion, and not as a barrier.

Iden­tity poli­tics avant la lettre

The Bund did not achieve all that it wanted to. The closest histo­rical example of a socia­list fede­ra­tion of nations was the Soviet Union, which few would consider a successful reso­lu­tion of the national ques­tion. Yet the Bund did build a move­ment that for many years was the largest revo­lu­tio­nary orga­niz­a­tion in Russia and a leading force on the Jewish street as well. Nations, the Bund unders­tood, exist. They have for a long time and will continue to do so for the fore­see­able future. Yet that exis­tence does not have to pose an obstacle for coope­ra­tion or soli­da­rity across communal lines. Socie­ties are by nature mosaics, inclu­ding a myriad of communities—national, ethnic, racial, reli­gious, sexual, etc—each with their own legi­ti­mate needs. The needs of national communities—and for that matter, of gender, sexua­li­ties, etc—are not necessa­rily false conscious­nesses, but real needs that must be accounted. In today’s debate on iden­tity poli­tics, this has at times been framed as a problem; tying into fears that accoun­ting for the specific needs of the LGBT commu­nity or immi­grants might rob progres­sive move­ments of their precious unity. Even if these fears may be valid, the dicho­tomy may be unne­cessary. The ideas of the Bund formed in a vanished Europe whose diver­sity frequently seems to anti­ci­pate the future of huma­nity, a world of multi­com­munal socie­ties not unlike that destroyed in the cata­stro­phes of the mid-twentieth century. They offer a way that does not frag­ment huma­nity; a federa­lism aimed at uniting the various peoples of the earth by lever­aging the soli­da­rity of the working class, for all its compli­ca­tions, offers a distinct path forward.