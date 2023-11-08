Scien­tists displaced by wars, huma­ni­ta­rian disas­ters, and poli­tical uphe­aval face common chal­lenges caused by forced migra­tion. Accor­ding to various data, women are usually a mino­rity among forcibly displaced scien­tists. For example, data from the Council for At Risk Acade­mics (CARA), a London-based charity that helps acade­mics to continue their work at one of 124 partner univer­si­ties and insti­tu­tions in the United Kingdom or other safe loca­tions, indi­cate that in November 2021, there was a 6:1 ratio of men to women among program parti­ci­pants. This can be explained partly by the low share of female scien­tists in count­ries from which scien­tists left for huma­ni­ta­rian or poli­tical reasons (for example, Syria or Afgha­ni­stan). The key diffe­rence between the wave of forced displa­ce­ment from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing full-scale Russian inva­sion of Ukraine that began in 2022 and the previous waves of refu­gees to EU count­ries is its noti­ce­ably gendered nature.

The situa­tion of displaced scien­tists is rela­tively better compared to that of the „average“ forcibly displaced person. Scien­tists have a higher level of social and cultural capital, e.g., know­ledge of foreign languages and expe­ri­ence in trave­ling or working abroad, and they can be included in networks of mutual aid, e.g., univer­sity commu­ni­ties. In addi­tion, a large part of them have come at the invi­ta­tion of univer­si­ties that have offered diffe­rent programs for scho­lars at risk.

Accor­ding to Ukrai­nian martial law, most men aged 18-60 are banned from leaving Ukraine during wartime. Accor­dingly, women make up at least 85% of those forcibly displaced. This context of scho­lars displaced from Ukraine pres­ents a new chall­enge and has become a gender issue. Women, who are often accom­pa­nied by children and/or other family members, must navi­gate many chal­lenges simul­ta­neously: adap­ting to life in a new country, often caring for loved ones alone, making hard decis­ions, volun­tee­ring, and working and inte­gra­ting into the EU scien­tific community.

This article is based on the auto­eth­no­gra­phic method as its authors are forcibly displaced scho­lars (a socio­lo­gist curr­ently based in Germany and a cultural rese­ar­cher based in Italy) as well as on a series of pilot inter­views and consul­ta­tions with colle­agues from Ukraine displaced to Germany and Italy. The article is part of an ongoing projectthat aims to analyze issues of gendered chal­lenges for academic pathways and iden­ti­ties of displaced women scho­lars. Here we focus on three topics: ever­yday life and its chal­lenges, chal­lenges for rese­arch work and inte­gra­tion into a new academic/professional envi­ron­ment, and the issue of identity.

“I don’t have any choice”: fatigue, inse­cu­rity, and over­load in ever­yday life

This is the story of the forced displa­ce­ment of one of the co-authors of this article, Mariya Shcher­byna, who left the city of Kharkiv, a metro­polis in the east of Ukraine, under bombing and shel­ling in March 2022:

my own version of so-called academic mobi­lity from Kharkiv looked like this, which compared to others was a privi­lege: a small car which barely fit two women, myself and a colle­ague of mine, two of our teenage children, and two dogs inclu­ding our dog Nero, weig­hing 60 kilo (he lost 5 kg on the way because of stress). We had exactly as much stuff as we could sit on, and in the trunk were gas cans, food, medi­cine, and dog food.

What do the ever­yday lives of our respond­ents who are forcibly displaced scho­lars look like? A brief descrip­tion is workload, workload, and workload again. For those displaced with children, the classic two-shift pattern of paid and unpaid сare work sounds like a dream. When we asked our colle­agues how they manage to do ever­y­thing, the most frequent answers are “I cannot manage to do anything”, “I don’t have time for anything” and “I don’t have a choice”.

In the ever­yday life of displaced acade­mics, there are chal­lenges common to all war refu­gees, such as language barriers, finan­cial uncer­tainty, finding housing, facing an unfa­mi­liar culture and bureau­cracy, navi­ga­ting a new refugee status often invol­ving rest­ric­tions on some rights, adap­ting to new living condi­tions, lack of control over their lives, decreased confi­dence, social isola­tion, feelings of power­less­ness, disrup­tion of basic social bonds, mental health issues and trauma caused by war, “survivor guilt” and other problems.

There are some specific chal­lenges for displaced scien­tists from Ukraine, namely having to continue to work and do their rese­arch and having to seek new posi­tions or grants, as most of their academic posi­tions are short-term and preca­rious. At the same time, they are engaged in diffe­rent forms of volun­tee­ring, such as regular finan­cial aid to foun­da­tions that support the army or to specific mili­tary and civi­lian people they know, efforts to collect dona­tions, help with trans­la­tion for wounded soldiers in reha­bi­li­ta­tion programs and for other refu­gees from Ukraine, parti­ci­pa­tion in Ukrai­nian diaspora schools and projects, etc.

Sie können uns unter­stützen, indem Sie diesen Artikel teilen: Face­book Twitter

The most crucial chall­enge is that many of them are displaced with loved ones who need their care and support.

Care work is espe­ci­ally challenging

Most displaced women scien­tists with children are forcibly single mothers as their part­ners stayed in Ukraine. This means that women bear the main and often sole respon­si­bi­lity for family life, for children, and often for elder family members. Addi­tio­nally, the burden of care work signi­fi­cantly increases both in quan­tity and in terms of inten­sity, as loved ones go through an often diffi­cult process of adapt­a­tion to life in another country, and their physical and psycho­lo­gical health may dete­rio­rate, which requires special atten­tion. At the same time, the resources that women can rely on are extre­mely limited: it is often diffi­cult to find places in kinder­gar­tens and schools, the ever­yday logi­stics of care are extre­mely compli­cated due to unfa­mi­lia­rity with the struc­ture of services and the local language, and the lack of the usual support networks comprised of rela­tives and friends. A simple proce­dure, such as a visit to a doctor, can turn into a time-consuming problem:

In order to get the right to contact a family doctor, you must first register at a bureau­cratic insti­tu­tion where employees do not speak English. My colle­agues are often busy, and I do not want to bother them because the queues are long. My personal ‘quest’ took 4 hours, but it is still faster than getting a resi­dence permit from the police” (Maria, Italy). If a woman is displaced with children and elderly rela­tives, the number of such chal­lenges natu­rally increases.

Emotional work also increases. This includes psycho­lo­gical support of family members, most often children and adole­s­cents, orga­ni­zing visits to psycho­lo­gists and doctors, media­ting disputes both between family members and between family members and the host family, and so on. At the same time, women need psycho­lo­gical support them­selves because of the sepa­ra­tion of fami­lies in war, the family problems caused by stress, and the incre­asing pres­sure on mothers not only due to an incre­dibly heavy workload but also to the constant need to make vital decis­ions under condi­tions of uncer­tainty. In such a situa­tion, women lose contact with their own bodies and with their own psycho­lo­gical well-being. One should not forget about women’s stress, which they are trying to suppress.

All these chal­lenges can cause a conflict between profes­sional and family roles, as well as nega­tively affect the produc­ti­vity and perfor­mance of scien­tists and affect the search for new posi­tions. In addi­tion, single bread­winner status and the burden of care work limit their parti­ci­pa­tion in active networ­king, crea­ting addi­tional barriers to their produc­ti­vity and visi­bi­lity in local and inter­na­tional academia.

Inte­gra­tion into a new professional/academic envi­ron­ment: from the old preca­rious posi­tion to the new one

The share of women among rese­ar­chers in Ukraine is 46.3%, which is rela­tively high in compa­rison, for example, with the Nether­lands (26.4%), the Czech Repu­blic (26.6%), Germany (27.9%), Luxem­bourg (28.1%) and France (28.3%) (UNESCO, 2019). Fluc­tua­tions in the share of women among scien­tists and rese­ar­chers in the world depend on the level of wages in science, the speci­fics of buil­ding an academic career, hiring and academic mobi­lity, the ability to combine a career with child­care, gender stereo­types about women in science, and diffe­rent fields of research.

The high share of women in science in Ukraine is inter­preted often in a neoli­beral way as evidence of the “high success of women in a society” and their “indi­vi­dual choice”. The main­stream discourse about women in science is repre­sented mainly by “success stories” rather than discus­sions about the chal­lenges for women in buil­ding academic careers. Struc­tural reasons are often beyond these discourses: the high share of women in science indi­cates the low status of science and rese­arch acti­vity in society. Low paid, often forced part-time employ­ment due to funding cuts, short-term contracts, self-financing of scien­tific projects, trips to confe­rences and publi­ca­tions, lack of access to good libra­ries, exces­sive teaching and admi­nis­tra­tive workload, the low level of pres­tige of science and scien­tific work are all reali­ties of rese­arch acti­vity in Ukraine, which has worsened since the begin­ning of the full-scale war.

After the start of a full-scale Russian war against Ukraine, many Ukrai­nian women scien­tists came to the EU and other count­ries at the hospi­table invi­ta­tion of local univer­si­ties and foun­da­tions as scho­lars at risk. For many of them, this is a chance for a decent life and for conti­nuing rese­arch. However, sooner or later, many women will face the chall­enge of inte­gra­ting into local academic markets and pursuing academic careers in a diffe­rent context and with mostly lower starting posi­tions, as their oppor­tu­ni­ties for doing rese­arch in Ukraine were very limited.

The academic market in many count­ries is extre­mely compe­ti­tive, and often career oppor­tu­ni­ties are not prima­rily deter­mined by formal indi­ca­tors (such as the number of good publi­ca­tions and cita­tions), but by belon­ging to a certain academic commu­nity or network and gene­rally by the „visi­bi­lity“ of a scien­tist in the academic world. As a rule, forcibly displaced scien­tists from Ukraine do not have these resources or such resources are limited, even among those who had a rather „compe­ti­tive“ academic port­folio. In addi­tion, limited time and resources due to over­load with care work, chronic stress and anxiety, and uncer­tainty about the future signi­fi­cantly reduce the produc­ti­vity of scien­tific work.

Many scien­tists who worked in Ukrai­nian univer­si­ties and rese­arch insti­tutes have been faced with the choice of resig­ning from their posi­tions or retur­ning to Ukraine; however, some have kept their posi­tions as lectu­rers and profes­sors with the possi­bi­lity of remote teaching. Many of them main­tain their ties with Ukrai­nian univer­si­ties and acade­mies because they are uncer­tain about their further plans to return and have a gene­rally inse­cure posi­tion, and it is important for them to main­tain ties with their home­land and the Ukrai­nian academic commu­nity. For example, for a long time, Natalia taught remo­tely at a Ukrai­nian univer­sity for free, because during the long program of academic mobi­lity, the salary at her main place of work was not preserved, and teaching became an oppor­tu­nity for her to main­tain a connec­tion with Ukraine and contri­bute to the deve­lo­p­ment of the country. Another woman scholar displaced from Ukraine, Tamara, works remo­tely on a full-time basis at a Ukrai­nian univer­sity while simul­ta­neously working at a German university.

Most of the scien­tists we know look to the future with anxiety. The lack of finan­cial “cushions”, the conti­nua­tion of the war, some­times the inabi­lity to return due to destroyed housing or occu­pied terri­to­ries, and short-term contracts and scho­lar­ships nega­tively affect scien­tific work: it is diffi­cult to plan even a medium-term project without under­stan­ding where one will be in a year. The cycle of deve­lo­ping an appli­ca­tion for funding a scien­tific project and applying for funding is long. This means that after recei­ving a six-month scho­lar­ship, it is neces­sary to imme­dia­tely start forming a new appli­ca­tion in order to have any chance of recei­ving new funding. Remem­be­ring the first months of being a refugee with a family and with the enormous stress and chal­lenges of the first months of adapt­a­tion, it was almost impossible.

In addi­tion, the reality of the war has influenced the refor­mat­ting of rese­arch by scho­lars in the field of social and huma­ni­ta­rian studies: one cannot simply continue their pre-war projects because all struc­tures, insti­tu­tions, and prac­tices have under­gone changes in the context of the war. This requires, if not rebuil­ding the topics of one’s rese­arch, then at least rethin­king them and coll­ec­ting new data. At the same time, the demand for know­ledge about Ukraine is great, and accor­dingly, the load on Ukrai­nian scien­tists from social studies and huma­ni­ties is incre­asing. Many scho­lars are over­worked and exhausted for these and other reasons, and most of our colle­agues work evenings and weekends.

The situa­tion is alar­ming for those who, after short-term scho­lar­ships, have not received continued funding and have had to suspend their scien­tific acti­vi­ties or comple­tely change their profile. It is diffi­cult to quan­tify the share of such scien­tists, but there is signi­fi­cant anec­dotal evidence of this situa­tion. For example, Natalia, who came to Germany on a rese­arch grant, did not receive an exten­sion of the funding and found herself in an uncer­tain posi­tion. Fort­u­na­tely, she even­tually managed to find a new scho­lar­ship; however, for six months she lived on her savings.

“Fleeing Profes­sors”: buil­ding a new identity

The iden­tity of „Fleeing Profes­sors“ or displaced acade­mics is a multi­faceted cons­truct deeply entren­ched in the dicho­tomy of their scho­larly role and their status as refu­gees. It is built around the follo­wing senses: a complex sense of belon­ging on the border between two worlds; a sense of respon­si­bi­lity for repre­sen­ting Ukraine in the world (“Ukraine is judged by us”); reflec­tions on one’s own agency as someone who fights against Russian propa­ganda, advo­cates for the inte­rests of Ukraine, and promotes Ukrai­nian studies in the inter­na­tional academy; and the diffi­culty of posi­tio­ning oneself as a profes­sional and rese­ar­cher, not just as a victim of the war.

Displaced acade­mics often describe their posi­tion as a “border­line”, whereby they hold a privi­leged posi­tion among refu­gees due to their profes­sional iden­tity, which allows them to preserve their intellec­tual selves and in some cases leads to a denial of the refugee iden­tity. For example, Iryna says that she considers herself a profes­sional migrant who went to Berlin (from Kharkiv which is constantly under fire from missiles) to earn money while Tamara says that if the inva­sion had not happened, she would still have gone to work at the mathe­ma­tics depart­ment on a grant, but for a shorter period, and in this case it is considered a type of academic mobi­lity. But at the same time, she also believes that she cannot do not call herself a refugee because she is a refugee at the same time. So, it is about conflic­ting iden­ti­ties on the border between profes­sional and forced migration.

Displaced acade­mics as forced migrants can be described as “scho­lars from nowhere to nowhere” (McLaughlin et al., 2020). They are in a land “between” the home they left behind and their current place of resi­dence with post­poned lives and unclear plans due to the highly uncer­tain situa­tion they face.

Moreover, many displaced acade­mics feel a parti­cular respon­si­bi­lity for their actions during the war and inwardly feel that they repre­sent the voices of those left behind: they have left their fami­lies and friends in Ukraine who are fighting and volun­tee­ring and who work and live in a war-torn society. They, parti­cu­larly those curr­ently serving in the Ukrai­nian armed forces, are unable to directly commu­ni­cate about the Ukrai­nian situa­tion to the Euro­pean commu­nity. In fact, one of the women soldiers, who serves as the head of the battalion’s medical service, openly expressed during an inter­view for another project that she relies solely on scien­tists in Europe to be her voice and to discuss the Ukrai­nian expe­ri­ence and ever­yday life in the context of the war.

Ther­e­fore, the scien­tists often iden­tify them­selves as “ambassa­dors of Ukraine”, which on the one hand, means promo­ting Ukraine and Ukrai­nian culture at the ever­yday level (from cooking national dishes for the host fami­lies to talking about the current situa­tion in Ukraine with neigh­bors and colle­agues) and, on the other, orga­ni­zing specia­lized confe­rences and events and doing orga­niza­tional work also known as academic care work. These prac­tices repre­sent their unique expe­ri­ences and profound resi­li­ence, deeply linked to the broader narra­tive of the war from which they have fled. For social scien­tists and huma­ni­ta­rians, the war and displa­ce­ment neces­si­tate a change of topics or the addi­tion of new topics related to the war and forced migra­tion, embo­dying the stories of those who could not leave or chose to stay. Their narra­tives bring a human face to the statis­tics and head­lines, offe­ring nuanced perspec­tives often over­looked in main­stream discourse. Often scho­lars speak not only for them­selves but for an entire commu­nity impacted by the war, brin­ging light to the lived expe­ri­ences of their compa­triots. They under­line their active resis­tance against the disin­for­ma­tion, mani­pu­la­tion, and propa­ganda that surrounds the media repre­sen­ta­tion of Russia’s war on Ukraine, lever­aging their intellec­tual capa­bi­li­ties and first­hand expe­ri­ence to debunk unfounded narra­tives. Their voices play a crucial role in shaping global under­stan­ding of the situa­tion, hence shaping policy responses. This part of scho­lars’ iden­tity brings oppor­tu­ni­ties to make an essen­tial contri­bu­tion to a more accu­rate repre­sen­ta­tion of the Ukrai­nian situa­tion and the Ukrai­nian people. But this posi­tion is fraught with chal­lenges, such as the possi­bi­lity of bullying and dangers to their preca­rious posi­tions at their host univer­si­ties. For scien­tists it leads to a new meaning in the sense of other­ness that is already present for mobile acade­mics (Kim, 2010). They expe­ri­ence (self-)labeling as “others” who are perceived not on the basis of their profes­sional achie­ve­ments but rather on the basis of their expe­ri­ence of war and trauma. The margi­na­lized posi­tion in the academy is also accom­pa­nied by the feeling of profes­sional degra­da­tion and the need to re-plan one’s academic career. For example, a person with a doctoral degree may choose to enroll in a PhD program to gain stabi­lity for at least a few years.

The inter­con­nec­tion between scien­tists’ iden­ti­ties as displaced persons and displaced scho­lars pres­ents a unique dimen­sion that requires further study. As this specific group conti­nues to navi­gate new envi­ron­ments, further rese­arch is needed to under­stand the complex inter­play of these roles and the poten­tial impact on their profes­sional and personal lives. This under­stan­ding may help to find ways to better support Ukrai­nian women scien­tists in their host count­ries and academic systems, address systemic issues, and faci­li­tate their overall integration.